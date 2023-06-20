PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

