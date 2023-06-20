Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 31,805 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 162,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

