Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 3,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.58. 57,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,978. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.