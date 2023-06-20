Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,355. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

