Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BCE by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in BCE by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in BCE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 235,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

