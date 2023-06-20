Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $131,000 Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 23,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

