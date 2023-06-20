Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. 464,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,070. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

