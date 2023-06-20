Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.29. 44,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,856. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

