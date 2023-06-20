Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $889,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 1.0 %

TU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 122,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.