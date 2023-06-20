Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,012,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,705,547. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

