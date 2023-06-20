Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

