Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BMO traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. 81,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,702. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

