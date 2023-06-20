Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patrick Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.