Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $58.28 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

