PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.44

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 61176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.