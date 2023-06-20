PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.44

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 61176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
PGT Innovations Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
- Industrials Shine As Ametek, Cintas, Eaton Trade At New Highs
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.