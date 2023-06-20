Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.94

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Pharma Mar Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56.

About Pharma Mar

(Get Rating)

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.