Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.96

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.96 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 12197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.99.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$142.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9567183 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Increases Dividend

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

