Presearch Price Down 6% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and $103,221.27 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

