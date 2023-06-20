Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Probe Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

