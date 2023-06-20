Professional Advisory Services Inc. Invests $14.99 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 224,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,991,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,516,514 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.