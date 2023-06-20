Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,548 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,855,313. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

