Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,770 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.