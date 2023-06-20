Prom Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00015480 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $79.34 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,050.61 or 0.99877377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.31154412 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,506,629.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

