ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.85

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 26418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $825.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,417,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

