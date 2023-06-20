Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

