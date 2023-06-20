Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.