Quantum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.50 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.32 and $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,921.58 or 0.99987812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

