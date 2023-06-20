RAMP Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $356.36 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

