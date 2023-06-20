Raymond James Lowers Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $24.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

