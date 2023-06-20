Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $32,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,370. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

