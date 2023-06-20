Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 315,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

