Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Trading Down 0.8 %
MNDY stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,587. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
