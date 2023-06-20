Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Down 0.8 %

MNDY stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,587. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

