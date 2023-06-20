Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Down 0.8 %

MNDY stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,587. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

