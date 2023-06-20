Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

