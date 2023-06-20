Renaissance Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,489 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises about 1.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 3,083,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,108. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

