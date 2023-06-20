Renaissance Capital LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 2.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,563,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.