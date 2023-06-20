Renaissance Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 3.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash Stock Down 1.6 %

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,940 shares of company stock valued at $63,299,114. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 779,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,178. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

