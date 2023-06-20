Renaissance Capital LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 544,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

