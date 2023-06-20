Renaissance Capital LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 443,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

