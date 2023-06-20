Renaissance Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 164,477 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 319,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

