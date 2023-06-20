Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 89.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,549,214. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. 238,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

