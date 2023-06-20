Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 25,550 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,578,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 851,234 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,354. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

