RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 3%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 130,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 27,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.67.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.