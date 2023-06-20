Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 19th (ANIP, BHC, CIO, CRAI, CUZ, DOOR, EGRX, FIVE, FSP, GIFI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 19th:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

