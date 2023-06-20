Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 19th (ANIP, BHC, CIO, CRAI, CUZ, DOOR, EGRX, FIVE, FSP, GIFI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 19th:
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.