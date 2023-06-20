Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

RVP stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies



Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

