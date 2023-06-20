RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 2.4 %
RFIL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $71,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Stories
