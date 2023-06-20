RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

RFIL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $71,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

