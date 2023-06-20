Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 6.1%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.55. 581,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 623,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The company’s revenue was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

