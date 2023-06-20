RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $367.34 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

