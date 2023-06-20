RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $243.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

