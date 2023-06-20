RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 134,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.57%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.