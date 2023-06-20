RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $264.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

