RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of INTU opened at $456.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
